When you think of seasonally appropriate booze, rosé is the undisputed drink of the summer. Well, online wine-retailer Winc wants you to rethink everything you know about warm-weather wine, because the masterminds behind the trendy rosé that's all over Instagram are back at it with red wine that is meant to be served cold.
Hardcore wine purists might turn up their noses at the idea of chilling a bottle of red any lower than cellar temperature, but if you had to ask us, it's low-key the most delicious thing ever. Don't get me wrong — I love a robust Merlot as much as the next person but in the heat of summer? The last thing I'd want is a glass of warm-ish, room temperature wine while I wait for my AC to start working.
Available exclusively on wine retailer Winc, Keep It Chill is a well-bodied Gamay that's bright with juicy notes of red fruit (red cherry, raspberry, and rhubarb) and is most delish when fetched fresh from the fridge. According to Winc, there's a been an uptick in red sales that confirm what
I vino experts already knew to be true: When it comes to summer, people are increasingly gravitating towards "fresh, vibrant styles" of wine that are "lighter in body."
At $20 ($18 if you're a Winc member), it's a serious upgrade from two buck chuck, but still won't break the bank. With chilled red as the next big trend in drinking habits, consider this new launch an unofficial end to wine-shaming of any kind. For a limited time, Winc is offering $22 off your next order of four bottles or more — that's like getting four for the price of three. Cheers to 2019 being the year of unapologetically enjoying your summer red on the rocks.
