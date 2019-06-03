The Best Red Wines To Drink This Summer, According To An Expert

With the official start of summer just around the corner, many wine drinkers have already swapped out their favorite reds for a chilled bottle of rosé, but if red wine is your all-time fave, you don't necessarily have to put it away just because the weather is warming up. According to Sayle Milne, certified wine educator and founder of Wine Savvy NYC, "There are plenty of red varieties that are quite delicious during the hot months, many of them benefit from chilling in the refrigerator before you drink them."
It's true that we usually associate red wine with winter, but Milne explains there's a bit more to it than that. "In colder months, we gravitate towards big red wines like that trusty Napa Cabernet Sauvignon," she says. "Why? The higher alcohol and tannin levels create a chewier, more full-bodied wine, and one that is super appealing while sitting next to the fire." Despite that, the wine educator insists there are many reds that lend themselves well to being enjoyed "even while working on that tan." Milne tells Refinery29, "In the hotter months, we can seek out red wines that are lower in tannin, high in acidity, and slightly lower in alcohol, making them quite refreshing at outdoor picnics, concerts, or a day at the beach."
Ahead, the Sayle Milne shares her favorite red wines for summer. She suggests popping each in the fridge or a cooler to really chill them down.
Beaujolais (Gamay)
"Not to be confused with Beaujolais Nouveau (that is always sold on the third Thursday of November), Cru Beaujolais is an example of the Gamay grape at its best. There are 10 Crus (or vineyard areas) that sit south of Burgundy in France where this wine really shines. Gamay is very light and fruity (think flavors of cranberries and bananas). You may have to pay a bit more for a Cru Beaujolais, but it is worth it.
If you are looking for something a little less expensive but made from the same grape, ask for a Beaujolais Village. They are super affordable and deliver on taste!"
Schiava
"Grown in northern Italy, Schiava is probably not on your radar but should be. It has many similarities to Pinot Noir in that it is light in body and low in tannins. Many say it tastes like cotton candy, and I love it for its great floral character and notes of cherries and strawberries."
Blaufrankisch
"I LOVE wines from Austria, and this red wine is truly unique. Not only does it bring dark fruit notes but also has a very cool peppery and spicy component. I could see this wine paired with a summer BBQ in a heartbeat. You can find Blaufrankisch at varying price points (many run upwards of $20) so ask your wine store what they carry. This one is super wallet-friendly."
Zweigelt
"Still in Austria (I told you I love Austrian wines), Zweigelt is a cross of Blaufrankisch and Saint-Laurent, so it is similar to a Pinot Noir if you added spicy notes. I love this wine with salty meats like grilled sausages."
Lambrusco
"And lastly, let’s throw in a bubbly option, shall we? If a light, fruity, sparkling red wine sounds delicious (and it is), make sure and ask your wine store for a Lambrusco that is dry (secco). Italy has been making this wine for about as long as you can imagine and for good reason. They are made in many styles (dry to sweet), and the bubbles really refresh your palate with each sip. I love Lambrusco with pizza topped with all-the-cheeses or that charcuterie platter you love to put out for guests. And, as you guessed, because this wine is frizzante (semi-sparkling), you must keep it and serve it very cold."