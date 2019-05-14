The Best Under $15 Rosés To Try This Spring, According To Wine Experts

For us, it's not officially spring until we take our first sips of rosé. The moment that sweet pink elixir touches our lips, we instantly begin to feel warmer and ready to plan beach escapes, picnics, and rooftop parties — even if we never end up actually organizing such gatherings. If you too need rosé to dust off those last remnants of seasonal affective disorder and get pumped for sandal and fresh seafood season, we've got you covered.
As a way to help all of us prepare to jump feet-first into spring, we spoke to six wine professionals about their favorite affordable rosés for the season. These are wines you can pick up on your way to a party or before a breezy evening spent chilling on your fire escape without spending too much. Take a look ahead for their 13 under $15 picks.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.