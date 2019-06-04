The Best Red Wines To Drink This Summer, According To An Expert

With the official start of summer just around the corner, many wine drinkers have already swapped out their favourite reds for a chilled bottle of rosé, but if red wine is your all-time fave, you don't necessarily have to put it away just because the weather is warming up. According to Sayle Milne, certified wine educator and founder of Wine Savvy NYC, "There are plenty of red varieties that are quite delicious during the hot months, many of them benefit from chilling in the refrigerator before you drink them."
It's true that we usually associate red wine with winter, but Milne explains there's a bit more to it than that. "In colder months, we gravitate towards big red wines like that trusty Napa Cabernet Sauvignon," she says. "Why? The higher alcohol and tannin levels create a chewier, more full-bodied wine, and one that is super appealing while sitting next to the fire." Despite that, the wine educator insists there are many reds that lend themselves well to being enjoyed "even while working on that tan." Milne tells Refinery29, "In the hotter months, we can seek out red wines that are lower in tannin, high in acidity, and slightly lower in alcohol, making them quite refreshing at outdoor picnics, concerts, or a day at the beach."
Ahead, the Sayle Milne shares her favourite red wines for summer. She suggests popping each in the fridge or a cooler to really chill them down.