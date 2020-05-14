Let’s Talk About Post Malone’s Rosé Brand

We have yet to find a scientifically-sound explanation for why so many celebrities are dipping their toes into rosé-making. And there seems to be a spectrum of celebrities interested in the official drink of spring and summer: On one end, you have lifestyle gurus like Drew Barrymore but then, the celebrity rosé spectrum brings us to John Legend's LVE (fit for any romantic) and bottles from Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Château Miraval. Finally, at the other end, there's a hypermasculine set of celebrities like the Fat Jew, Bon Jovi, and now, Post Malone.