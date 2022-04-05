This Stylish, Single-Serving Organic Wine Won’t Go To Waste

We'll give white wine best picnic drink of the summer, and let Wander + Ivy's fruity, floral rosé be the sip most likely to appease the palates of vino haters everywhere. Rosé is most often mild, juicy, and pretty enough to be not only the world's trendiest glass, but also the most digestible for those who don't usually partake. I had to actively stop myself from taking another sip (for the sake of my mid-workday sobriety), but it was a lovely to taste the fresh spring fruits and floral flavors juxtaposed with an understated, dry feel.