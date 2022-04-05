This Stylish, Single-Serving Organic Wine Won’t Go To Waste

I live alone. And let me tell you: it is extremely difficult to manage grocery portions for a party of one. Just take it from the trail of half-eaten bags of rotten kale and stale rosé I so often have in my fridge. Thankfully, the woman-owned online vineyard Wander + Ivy is one of the girls who gets it and is offering a solution to the solo-dining conundrum. The brand sells a vast array of classy, single-serve organic wines truly worth trying. (If we’ve already sold you on the stylish assortment, proceed directly to the brand’s dot-com to nab a set of 187-ml bottles at 15% off with the exclusive promo code REFINERY15.)
Wander + Ivy’s about page asks the all-too-real question "Are you really going to waste another bottle of wine?" And the answer from here on out is no. I sipped five different wines from the $64 Wander + Ivy multi-pack Gift Box and am here to divulge why each under-$10 pour is both an economical and indulgent buy that all solo wine drinkers deserve.
You can't go wrong with a pack of wine cans from Trader Joe's, but sometimes you want certified organic grapes, adorable glass packaging, and an overall elevated single-serve wine experience. Founder and entrepreneur, Dana Spaulding, understood this when she debuted Wander + Ivy back in 2017 in Denver, Colorado. A few fun facts about the bottles: each holds about one-quarter of the average bottle of wine, they're made from patented glass to "preserve the romance of wine-drinking," the animals pictured represent the region from which the wine is sourced, and instead of corks, you'll find plastic stoppers placed in each bottleneck for prime preservation.
My Wander + Ivy Gift Box included eight bottles of five different wine variations: Two white wines, two Chardonnays, two rosés, one Cabernet Sauvignon, and one red wine blend — each sourced from four family-owned vineyards from either Spain, Italy, California, or France. As a serial cheap wine drinker, I immediately tasted the difference between my usual $12 liquor store Cabernet and these certified organic grapes. Plus, unboxing eight crisp glass containers of wine was much more glam experience than throwing away the infamous black plastic liquor store bags (or reusing them for my bathroom trash can).
Best For: Impromptu Dinner Parties
ABV: 13.7%
Notes: Pear and apricot with hints of nuts and vanilla
On The Palate: Rich, buttery, and toasty
Pairings: Simple flavors, grilled fish, poultry, hearty salads
Wander + Ivy's Chardonnay is for anyone craving a little grandeur. The next time I enjoy the supple butteriness and oaky finish of this wine again, I'd like to be at amfun dinner party with friends after 7 p.m. Something about this wine screams festive social occasion to me — perhaps it's the complex flavors that give it a ritzy flair or the fascinating vanilla and nutty notes. Either way, I want to figure out and enjoy this wine with some tipsy pals.
Best For: Spring & Summer Picnics In The Park
ABV: 12.8%
Notes: Floral, chamomile, dried chestnuts
On The Palate: Clover honey, honeysuckle blossom, dry finish
Pairings: Appetizers, charcuterie board, fish, light meat dish
Forewarning: I am not a sommelier, nor do I claim to be an expert. But I have taken it upon myself to declare the Italian white wine summer 2022's best picnic wine. It's much more sharp and light compared to the decadent Chardonnay. This makes it the perfect match for "your favorite appetizer, charcuterie board, fish, or light meat dish," as the brand recommends — but I imagine the bottle reaches its full potential basking in 75-degree weather atop a checkered blanket paired with a refreshing spring breeze.
Best For: Drinks With Your Friend Who Doesn't Like Wine
ABV: 12.5%
Notes: Rose and strawberry
On The Palate: Apple, peaches, and rose petals
Pairings: Seafood, white-rind cheeses, spicy food
We'll give white wine best picnic drink of the summer, and let Wander + Ivy's fruity, floral rosé be the sip most likely to appease the palates of vino haters everywhere. Rosé is most often mild, juicy, and pretty enough to be not only the world's trendiest glass, but also the most digestible for those who don't usually partake. I had to actively stop myself from taking another sip (for the sake of my mid-workday sobriety), but it was a lovely to taste the fresh spring fruits and floral flavors juxtaposed with an understated, dry feel.
Best For: Homemade Steak Dinners
ABV: 14.4%
Notes: Ripe boysenberry, cassis, and a touch of mocha and coffee
On The Palate: Black cherry and a hint of vanilla
Pairings: Red meat, grilled portabello mushrooms, good aged cheese
I often drink Cabernet chilled to balance out the hearty and smokey notes, but this was lovely at room temperature. I could instantly feel the velvety texture that Wander + Ivy describes and loved how the mocha notes and black cherry tastes added some weight to the otherwise fresh fruity flavors. This Cabernet would work wonders with a special, homemade steak dinner or at a chill, a wine-and-cheese night with friends.
Best For: Solo Hulu, Netflix, Disney+, Etc. Solo Binge Nights
ABV: 14.5%
Notes: Red fruit, subtle toast
On The Palate: Chocolate and spice
Pairings: Pizza, paella, grilled meats, chocolate desserts
This bottle will definitely accompany me on my next solo Hulu marathon and pair well with the salty ramen and a chocolate-and-peanut-butter-filled mug cake I make every time. Goldilocks would love this red wine — it's not too bold, not too fruity, it's just right. Enjoy the medium-bodied feel and a nice buzz as you continue to click "yes, I'm still watching," long into the night.
