Well, that's certainly a lot to overcome and figure out. On the flip side, what would you say has been your biggest business win?

TM: Truthfully — and I don't mean to sound kind of "woo woo" about this — but I think every day is a win because of all of the barriers against which we have come and the way that we've been able to get over them and be nimble and make things work despite very, very complicated and difficult circumstances. To deliver a product that is, I would argue, at least in California, the best known infused beverage on the market and certainly has set the standard for quality and branding, to have that done, to launch two beautiful, award-winning products with very little seed funding and do it in the manner that has kept everything in line with the luxury positioning that we wanted to achieve, it's pretty astounding.



Despite the challenges, the reason we get up and comb our hair in the morning is because we know that we can overcome anything. It can be a little draining at times, but I think being in a startup, in general, isn't for the faint of heart. Being in a startup in the cannabis space, you have to have a really, really strong will and a lot of determination. Truthfully, most people could not do what we do every day. It's really hard.



CS: It's just so challenging every single day. You have to pivot and be flexible. Another huge win for us, I would say, is our branding and our marketing. We just seemed to nail it with that, especially in our industry. But, I agree, I think our main win is our ability to pivot and our ever-evolving skills because of the industry. Something changes every single day, like, there'll be new laws all the time. You have to just roll with the punches and adapt.