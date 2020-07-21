With that philosophy in mind, what is a small business to you?

I don't think it's based on the number of employees or the revenue that you're bringing in. I think it's based on how close you are to your core mission, how nimble you are, and how innovative you are. That's not to say that a Google or a Facebook isn't innovative, but I do think that some companies start to lose a little focus on why they started it and the people and their users and the audience. Last night, I went to this amazing restaurant. The owner was there, and he was showing us the tacos as they were coming out. He was talking about the micheladas, and he was just so passionate. That doesn't mean that the Mark Zuckerbergs aren't passionate, but I do think that the bigger you get, the more focused you are on the big picture and you're less focused on the people.