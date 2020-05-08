grocery store employees, and then the next day we have been deemed essential workers in a pandemic. As soon as that happened, people freaked out and just started hoarding stuff. And so, in one day, our store made like a quarter of a million dollars. That’s how much people were buying. This was probably like [beginning of March], as soon as stay-at-home orders were put in place. Everyone just started freaking out because no one knew what was happening, and we didn't even know what was happening. We just went in and basically all of our customers had bought out the entire store. There were a lot of questions and confusion at that point being like, okay, well, how are we being protected, though? How can we buy our groceries at the end of the shift if there is nothing left to buy? At that point, the store started taking measures, only letting a certain amount of people into the store at one time and also limiting how many of certain items people could buy — there was a two-item cap on basically everything in the store. Attitudes among workers is that we're all burnt out. Even some mates (store supervisors) have expressed to me they're burnt out. We wish we would be compensated in a more significant way by the company.

