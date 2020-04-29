What A Whole Foods Employee Wants You To Know About Essential Work

I just wish they were kinder to us. We're there, we're working, we're putting groceries on the shelves for them. We're showing up. Sometimes I’m the manager in charge, and they'll call the store and say, “I was shopping and there was this girl with long brown hair that works for you. And she coughed near me, and I was trying to get away from her and I felt like everywhere I went, there she was.” They'll complain about how someone touched their face. You feel like you're under a microscope. I wish customers would realize, hey, you're walking around the store touching your face, and no one's yelling at you. It's not a job where we signed up to be on the front lines of anything. We’re doing the best we can and trying to have as much a sense of community at six feet apart as possible.