Expensive-Looking Bubbly That's Actually Affordable

If the clock strikes midnight on January 31st and no one pops Champagne, is it even New Year's Eve? We might not be able to fully address this timeless philosophical conundrum, but we can attest that bottles of bubbly and NYE go together like PB&J. Champagne undoubtedly adds festive layers of sophistication to any celebratory occasion, but finding the right bottle can an expensive investment. So what's a New Year's Eve partier, with no dough to drop on Dom and no desire to go the sugary $5 bottle route, to do? Steer clear of Champagne altogether.
Instead, we suggest taking a good look at other sparkling wines, because the $20, and under, market for bubbly alternatives is bursting with chic finds. These bottles are not only more affordable than the fancier options, but the labels are chic enough to look way pricier than they are: from pop-able brut rosés, to crisp Proseccos, Sofia Coppola's luminous take on Blanc de Blancs, and even a surprise sparkling Shiraz. Let the options ahead help you ring in the new year with cheap and unique style; you'll forget all about not having the budget to shell out for that bottle of Dom.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.