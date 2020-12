This year, when the curtain finally falls on 2020 and the clock strikes 2021, we’ll be watching the ball drop on our couches while singing “Auld Lang Syne” over Zoom. It’s a far cry from the type of New Year’s festivities we’re accustomed to, involving lots of friends, champers, and of course, a knock-your-socks-off party outfit . But, just because we’re having a bizarro NYE doesn’t mean we can’t still slip into that festive dress we would have worn if this year had been like any other.