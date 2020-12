Your Guide To Festive Dressing For A Low Key NYE

This time last year, we were browsing our favorite sites for spangly frocks and popping into stores post-work *sad sniffle* to see what kind of party gear they had hanging on the racks. In the before times, it wasn't a matter of if we'd attend that warehouse rager or watch the ball drop at our best friend’s dinner party — it was more about how we could squeeze in both. It goes without typing that we’ll be ringing in 2021 differently, with dinners for one (or two) and dance parties via Zoom. But, let it be known, we refuse to be denied one of our greatest sartorial pleasures: the NYE outfit.