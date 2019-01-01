Chrissy Teigen & Leslie Jones Created The First Viral Moment Of 2019

After ringing in the new year during NBC’s New Year’s Eve, Teigen leaned in to give co-host Jones a hug and kiss, but their embrace became more of a major malfunction than a hug. Jones’ large umbrella that smacked Teigen right in the face just as she leaned in and then the first viral moment of 2019 was born. Teigen played the mortifying moment off well and the two went on with their embrace, though the model made sure to duck under the umbrella the second time around.