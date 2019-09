From Taylor Swift's Costume Party To Kylie Jenner's Ice Blue Hair, Celebs Did It Up On New Year's Eve

So, to ease you into 2019 gently we've scoured Instagram for some of the most excellent and entertaining New Year's Eve posts. From Taylor Swift's amazing costume party to Cardi B's Australian antics to Miley Cyrus and her great big 2019 balloons: Take a look at how these very famous people rang in 2019. And remember that when it comes to hangovers, there's nothing a decent plate of carbs and a gallon of sparkling water can't fix. Happy New Year