We appreciate you might be feeling a little delicate today, but if you have a hangover we do hope it was worth it.
Whatever you got up to last night, hopefully you weren't glued to your phone for the whole time – in which case you may have missed how the mega famous spent NYE 2018, and we wouldn't want that now would we?
So, to ease you into 2019 gently we've scoured Instagram for some of the most excellent and entertaining New Year's Eve posts. Take a look at how these very famous people rang in 2019...and remember, when it comes to hangovers, there's nothing a decent plate of carbs and a pint of sparkling water can't fix. Happy New Year!