Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth's Wedding Inspired Everyone To Stream The Movie That Started It All

When news broke on Christmas Eve that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth had gotten married in a private, low-key ceremony, everyone reacted in different ways.
Long-term shippers of the couple rejoiced. Others may have wept and finally taken down their Niley (Nick Jonas and Miley Cyrus’ portmanteau-d couple name) shrine. And everyone, apparently, began streaming The Last Song.
According to a tweet from Amazon Prime, streams for the 2010 movie were up by a hefty 2,000% on December 28.
It’s not hard to imagine why. The Last Song’s plot doesn’t exactly echo Cyrus and Hemsworth’s real-life experience (their relationship, with its breakups, reconciliations, and a secret wedding, could be its own epic romantic drama), but they did meet and fall in love while filming it. Thus, the movie bears important significance in the couple’s canon.
In The Last Song, Cyrus played Ronnie, a talented, rebellious piano player from New York City who is sent to live with her father in Georgia. While there, she meets Will (Hemsworth), a volleyball player who sweeps her off her feet. They fall in love and eventually attend college together in New York.
Nicholas Sparks, who wrote the novel The Last Song is based on, made sure to congratulate the couple on Twitter.
“This makes me so happy,” he wrote.
This makes me so happy. Congratulations @MileyCyrus and @LiamHemsworth. #TheLastSong https://t.co/LX8C4IVOGF— Nicholas Sparks (@NicholasSparks) December 26, 2018
Cyrus responded by quote-tweeting Sparks’ post with several hearts. She’s previously appeared to credit Sparks for her relationship with Hemsworth, telling Collider in 2010, "It worked out fine, and I owe Nicholas, big time."
Who doesn’t love a real-life Hollywood ending? So, if you haven’t already re-watched The Last Song, you might as well take this as an opportunity to do just that.
