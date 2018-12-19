Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Are Back In India For…Another Wedding Reception

As far as Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are concerned, if ya got this much love, flaunt it...and flaunt it and flaunt it. The couple has reunited in India for an additional wedding reception, this time in Mumbai. Jonas has touched down in his new wife's home country after spending a few days in New York City, People reports.
Traditional Indian wedding ceremonies typically last several days, so it's not unheard of for their celebration to still be going. They had their first reception on December 4 in Delhi, which followed both a Mehendi ceremony and a Sangeet, during which those iconic family dance numbers took place.
Advertisement
This was followed up with two different weddings, one Western ceremony, and one Hindu ceremony.
“I love that our wedding was a religious mash-up,” Chopra told People about their celebration. “We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalized them in a way that made sense for us. It’s been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way.”
This second reception comes after some controversy. When a publication accused them of faking their relationship, both brother Nick Jonas and his fiancée Sophie Turner called them out on Twitter. The article has since been removed, and both the writer and publication have apologized.
Nick and Priyanka Jonas never addressed the kerfuffle, but judging by this second reception, nothing's gonna put a damper on their celebration.
Advertisement