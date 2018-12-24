Are These Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth's Wedding Photos?

Did Miley Cyrus make a little room in her busy schedule around the holidays for a wedding? If the Insta-shots uploaded by their friend, surfer Conrad Carr, are any indication it certainly looks like they were the featured players in a wedding ceremony on Sunday evening.
In the two images, Miley and longtime boyfriend/fiancé Liam can be seen holding a knife and cutting a cake together. She's in a white dress and he's in a tux, while her mom Tish stands in the background in a more dressed-down pair of jeans and a black button-down shirt. If this is their wedding style, then it was very low-key...or possibly a surprise to the guests.
MILEY CYRUS AND LIAM HEMSWORTH GOT MARRIED AND I COULDN’T BE ANY HAPPIER FOR THEM pic.twitter.com/Z2mJCL6qAl— carlos ? (@mileygrunge) December 24, 2018
In a second shot, a Hemsworth brother (hi Chris!) can be seen in a Hawaiian-print shirt with a dinner jacket, standing in front of Mr. & Mrs. balloon. Hmmm, what could that mean?
OMG ❤️? It looks like our girl @MileyCyrus & @LiamHemsworth tied the knot last night ? Congratulations guys ✨ pic.twitter.com/Bgqiqe2VKu— PrettyLittleThing (@OfficialPLT) December 24, 2018
The notoriously private couple haven't made any comments or posts from their official accounts as of yet, but Refinery29 has reached out to their representitives and will be watching closely. Very closely. The pair reconciled, making it red carpet official that they were back together in October of 2017, after a breakup following their on-set romance from 2009's The Last Song.
