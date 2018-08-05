For Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth, Skipping Marriage Wouldn't Be Weird At All

Don’t expect to see Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth walking down the aisle anytime soon. Or maybe ever. According to TMZ, these lovebirds may stay engaged indefinitely, although neither party has confirmed nor denied this.
Does this mean trouble in paradise? Despite Cyrus recently deleting all of her Instagram photos – including the ones of Hemsworth – sources told TMZ that that’s definitely not the case. Instead the couple just simply isn’t interested in making things officially official and are instead focused on loving each other and being happy. Refinery29 has reached out to Cyrus for comment and will update this post when we hear back.
Getting married, especially when you’re already engaged, seems like a no-brainer. But according to the 2017 Census Bureau report, more than 55% of Americans no longer see marriage as an important milestone to reach in adulthood. Maybe Cyrus and Hemsworth feel the same way and are totally content with the place their relationship is currently in.
The couple, who met on the set of The Last Song back in 2009, got engaged for the first time in June 2012 before splitting up in 2013. Around that time, Cyrus went on to infamously twerk on Robin Thicke at the VMAs and bless fans with the hit song “Wrecking Ball,” while Hemsworth was spotted making out with Mexican actress and singer Eiza Gonzalez.
Fortunately, in 2016 the lovebirds found their way back to each other. Not too long after that Cyrus confirmed that she and Hemsworth were engaged again on The Ellen Show. She also explained why they broke up in the first place in an interview with Howard Stern.
“I had to. I don’t like when relationships are two halves trying to make a whole...So, I don’t think that I have that co-dependency,” she said. “I think people that break up and get back together, that’s awesome. You get time to be yourself. You get time to grow up. I think if you're growing up attached to another person, you never really get solid as your own being."
So, now with their relationship seemingly back on track, it’s interesting that the two aren’t literally running to the altar. Compared to other celebrities this summer, Cyrus and Hemsworth are moving at a glacial pace.
In the end, whatever the couple decides to do is totally their business. Although I have a strong feeling a secret wedding is on the horizon.
