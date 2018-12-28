Story from Beauty

18 Makeup Looks That Take All The Fuss Out Of Planning New Year's Eve

Samantha Sasso
Photo: Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images.
When the earliest-known New Year's Eve celebrations went down in 2000 B.C.E., the Mesopotamians probably weren't spending the days leading up to the party worried about the falsies that could last through sticky showers from popped Champagne bottles (which, frankly, no one likes, by the way) or exactly what kind of updo they'd spin into a fancy hair clip. But in this day and age, what you wear seems almost as important as who you'll be kissing when the clock strikes midnight... if not more.
The good news is you've got most of your NYE to-do list crossed off: You ordered the dress, you booked the blowout, and you've scheduled the pre-party manicure. But what about your makeup? Lucky for you, we took all the fuss out of shopping around for a glittery lid or festive cat-eye, and rounded up the only inspiration you'll need to get the night started. Even better, we asked some pros — A-list makeup artists Mario Dedivanovic, Violette, and Nam Vo — for their party makeup advice.
Ahead, everything you need to know to have the coolest look on New Year's Eve.
Ultra violet might have been the 2017 color of the year, but it's still one of our favorite shadow shades for a party. Pairing it with draped blush, heavy black eyeliner, and a glossy nude lip sounds like too much, but clearly it's just right.
Swap out your lacquered eyeliner for one that dries matte, then add a drop of glitter on the inner corners to brighten up an otherwise moody look.
Remember when fashion week tried to make thumbprint eyeliner happen? Well, it never really went away — just into hibernation. Luckily, it's back out for a revival, and might be even more challenging than Collins' cat-eye. But just think of all the Instagram likes you'll get with a look like this...
Lily Collins' eye makeup inspires us 365 days a year, but this split cat-eye shook us to our very core. Not for the winged-liner beginners, this precise, negative-space flick is sure to rake in the compliments all night long. Prepare for a lot of, "How the hell did you do that?"
Our New Year's resolution: Stop being afraid of silver eyeshadow. Copy Gigi Hadid's look (created by makeup artist Patrick Ta) to pull up to the party frosted from head to toe. Add an all-white ensemble to the mix, and you'll be the center of the spotlight.
A precise eye like this is so bold that it almost requires no other makeup to master. Just sweep some mascara through your lashes, a clear gel through your brows, et voilà — you're beating your Uber to the pick-up point.
Vowing to play with more color this year? Smudge an iridescent purple shadow all over your lid before softly blending out the edges with a dense, tapered brush to create the effect of a smoked-out (but bright!) cat-eye.
Putting time into skin prep is crucial before picking out what foundation or lipstick you want to wear. Dedivanovic tells us that, on top of using a Philosophy mask, he always cleanses, and tones clients before getting someone like Kim Kardashian West ready for a big night.

This New Year's Eve does fall on a Monday, so if you have to run from work straight to the party, Dedivanovic says it's okay to apply fresh makeup to whatever you already have on. If you can't avoid it, he recommends packing a setting mist with you that also doubles as a hydrating refresher on top of makeup.
If you're one of the brave types that's willing to go into uncharted makeup territory, we suggest trying Violette's retro floating crease using the boldest blues in Estée Lauder's La Dangereuse Eyeshadow Palette.
Not prepared to play with a whole palette of shadows and fussy brushes? Violette says that if you're not usually experimental with makeup, there's nothing wrong with sticking to what you know. Consider this simple, moody blue lid your party go-to.
Red monochromatic makeup doesn't work all the time, but New Year's Eve is the exception — even if you're not Margot Robbie. Find a cream-based product that works for the eyes, cheeks, and lips, and it'll go off without a hitch.
Vo says her all-time favorite party look is an intense smoky eye covered in the richest black pigment. Sure, no one wants eye gloss to drip down their face before the ball even drops, but sometimes we make sacrifices for a look. At the very least, it'll make for one night you'll never forget.
But a classic matte smoky eye works, too. Diffuse a wash of purple shadow in your crease to soften up an otherwise harsh look.
A layered cat-eye that mixes two textures is hard to ignore. Try the two-toned look for yourself and tap some gold shadow on the inner corners for extra sparkle.
Intense eyeliner — coating almost the entire perimeter of your eye, like Amandla Stenberg's — lets everyone know you did not come to play in 2019.
Would it even be New Year's Eve without confetti glitter? We didn't think so.
If you know what you want your eye makeup to look like, but aren't quite sure which color palette to choose, use your outfit as inspiration. Follow Jessica William' lead and match your shimmery shadow to your sparkly dress (and your metallic La Croix can).
Take the biggest risk of all and pair your emerald eyes with bleached brows. Sure, it'll take a bit longer to get ready, but the shocking results will be so worth it.
