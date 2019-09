Putting time into skin prep is crucial before picking out what foundation or lipstick you want to wear. Dedivanovic tells us that, on top of using a Philosophy mask , he always cleanses, and tones clients before getting someone like Kim Kardashian West ready for a big night.This New Year's Eve does fall on a Monday, so if you have to run from work straight to the party, Dedivanovic says it's okay to apply fresh makeup to whatever you already have on. If you can't avoid it, he recommends packing a setting mist with you that also doubles as a hydrating refresher on top of makeup.