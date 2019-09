The Sparkliest, Chicest — & Least Cheesy — New Year's Eve Manicures

Just for a second, let's fast-forward past the last two weeks of December — forget all the presents you still need to wrap (oh, and buy) — and cut to New Year's Eve . Maybe your ideal evening looks like something out of the movies; you're in a black velvet jumpsuit, reaching across the mahogany bar for another glass of champagne. Or maybe you're looking forward to ringing in 2019 with some much needed R&R, kicking back in front of the couch with a box of Chinese take-out.