Ring In The New Year With This Playlist Of The Best Songs Of 2019

New year, old you? When it comes to music and soundtracking a celebration, you probably don't want to blast brand new songs they've never heard to a room full of people who just want to dance. So why not look back at the best songs of the year, the ones everyone loved and nearly everyone can get down to, for your New Year's Eve playlist?
We combed through all the songs we had on repeat in 2019 to make a Spotify playlist of great songs you can set on shuffle and use to celebrate your way into 2020. Some of them, like Harry Styles and Travis Scott, you're likely to keep hearing as we slide into 2020. And some, like Lizzo and Ariana Grande, will make you nostalgic for all the times in 2019 you turned up the volume to sing along.
From Normani's "Motivation" to Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road (Remix)," we've got the breakout artists from this year. We looked at new songs from old favorites like Taylor Swift with "You Need To Calm Down" — if you aren't recreating her drunk dance to this (drunk or not) on New Year's Eve, what are you even doing? We also wanted to revisit some sleeper hits from a few artists whose catchy songs caught us by surprise, like City Girls with "Act Up" and Rosalía's "Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi."
2019 was such a great year in music, and looking back at breakthrough moments for deserving women artists including Summer Walker, Ari Lennox, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, and Maggie Rogers is taking us to such a happy place. What can we say, like the JoBros, we're all "Sucker"-s for these tunes.
