These Travel Essentials Kept Me Calm & Collected On My Last-Minute Trip

My love affair with Baggu is very real. I try not to go anywhere with at least one on me. That's especially true when traveling. Whether it's for your newly purchased souvenirs or sandy shoes, you're always gonna need a Baggu. But if you're a bag fiend (which I'm starting to believe I am), this limited-edition one by Puerto Rican brand Rogative with the official color of the island's sunset is a total must-have. Lastly, the most miscellaneous of them all, get yourself some waterproof bandages. You might not need them, but if you do, you'll save yourself a lot of trouble and thank your past self for thinking ahead.