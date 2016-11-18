Los Angeles doesn't get cold that often, but that doesn't stop the calendar from telling you it's winter. YouTuber Jenn Im is an L.A. gal through and through, and while most of her clothing hauls and fashion picks are geared towards warmer weather, she can throw together a mean cold-weather look that won't give you heatstroke.
The keys to an L.A. winter look? Layering and styling around once piece. Also, consider swapping out your summer staples for a pair of over-the-knee boots. Follow along as Jenn tries on three looks that you should consider in your winter wardrobe, no matter what the weather forecast says.
The keys to an L.A. winter look? Layering and styling around once piece. Also, consider swapping out your summer staples for a pair of over-the-knee boots. Follow along as Jenn tries on three looks that you should consider in your winter wardrobe, no matter what the weather forecast says.
Advertisement