Macy's Stylist to help us figure out not one but three ways to make those track pants transition from the treadmill to the office (and anywhere else your day takes you). Life just got a lot easier." itemprop="description"/>Macy's Stylist to help us figure out not one but three ways to make those track pants transition from the treadmill to the office (and anywhere else your day takes you). Life just got a lot easier."/>Macy's Stylist to help us figure out not one but three ways to make those track pants transition from the treadmill to the office (and anywhere else your day takes you). Life just got a lot easier."/>
Story from Fashion

3 Amazing Ways To Style Your Gym Clothes

Laura Delarato

Wake up. Hit the gym. Eat breakfast. Yes, it seems like the perfect trifecta to start your day — except when you're left with no time to change into presentable work attire. And arriving to that super-important meeting in workout clothes isn't ideal...or is it? We partnered with a Macy's Stylist to help us figure out not one but three ways to make those track pants transition from the treadmill to the office (and anywhere else your day takes you). Life just got a lot easier.
Shop This
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Performance Low-impact Racerb...
$29.98
Adidas
Adidas Logo Tank Top
$30.00
Under Armour
Under Armour Favorite Leggings
$44.99
New Balance
New Balance Women's 574 Core Plus Casual S...
$74.99
Kipling
Kipling Stefany Tote
$139.00
Beats By Dre
Beats By Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless Headphones
$299.95
Levi's
Levi's® Vintage Denim Shirt
$54.50$44.99
Joe's Jeans
Joe's Jeans Ripped Cuffed Addison Wash Ski...
$179.00
Tommy Hilfiger
Tommy Hilfiger Oversized Space-dyed Coat, ...
$112.99
Under Armour
Under Armour Luminous Crop Top
$54.99
PUMA
Clash Colorblocked Leggings
$55.00
Adidas
Adidas Women's Superstar Casual Sneakers F...
$79.99
Gaiam
Gaiam Yoga Mat Bag
$19.99
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Small Backpack
$168.00
Polo Ralph Lauren
Polo Ralph Lauren Twill Shirt
$125.00
Polo Ralph Lauren
Polo Ralph Lauren Satin Jogger Pants
$245.00
Polo Ralph Lauren
Polo Ralph Lauren Slim-fit Blazer
$398.00
Nike
Nike Women's Air Max Thea Se Running Sneak...
$115.00
Polo Ralph Lauren
Polo Ralph Lauren Satin Baseball Jacket
$298.00
Rachel Roy
Rachel Rachel Roy Sequin Swing Top, Only A...
$59.99
Vince Camuto
Vince Camuto Cosima Perforated Block-heel ...
$139.00
INC International Concepts
Inc International Concepts Ayjay Box Clutc...
$109.50
Advertisement

More from Fashion