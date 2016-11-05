These First-Timers Are Voting For A Purpose

For those individuals who've never before had the chance to vote, casting that first ballot feels like the ultimate fulfillment of civic duty. This becomes exponentially more true when the voter has a personal, vested interest in the issues.
Meet Anise, a music-education student voting in Pennsylvania — a swing state — and Kiera, a cake decorator and artist voting in California. On November 8, they're diving into the American political process just in time to have their voices heard in this historic presidential election. Together with TOMS, we're sharing their stories and those of other first-time voters.
Meet Anise, a music-education student voting in Pennsylvania — a swing state — and Kiera, a cake decorator and artist voting in California. On November 8, they're diving into the American political process just in time to have their voices heard in this historic presidential election. Together with TOMS, we're sharing their stories and those of other first-time voters.
Advertisement