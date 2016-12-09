Austin, Texas is an eclectic mix of live music, modern culture, BBQ, artisanal everything, and a big dose of quirky charm. And in a place with so much going on — and so much personality — it's no surprise that some of the coolest couples we've ever met call it home.
We found three duos who each have unique perspectives on their chosen city and respective bonds. John won Rachel over on the dance floor; Kim and Jai share a mutual love of live music (especially when Jai is performing); and Joanna and Martin credit their faith for bringing them together and pushing them beyond the friend zone. But for each couple, their love for each other is fueled by their devotion to all things Austin. Inspired by the "Real is Rare, Real is a Diamond" campaign, we followed these lovebirds around to get the scoop on what makes their relationships — and their city — so special.
