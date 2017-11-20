Then I realized, it doesn’t matter. I was making excuses for not wanting to put in the work. The pilot for It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia was shot on a camcorder. Broad City was originally an semi-out-of-focus web series. Make what you want to make with the resources you have. Inspired by Refinery29’sseries, first-time filmmakers were able to create their passion projects with the commitment of pushing real, female-driven stories to the forefront. I have long wanted to make my own videos without nervously trying to comprehend every icon on a camera or quitting out of Premiere Pro when I didn’t understand next steps of the program. I had plenty of creative vision, but not the skills to fulfill them.