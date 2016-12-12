Dog musher DeeDee Jonrowe is tough. Like, really tough. For starters, the self-proclaimed adrenaline junkie has ingrained herself in a sport that requires equal parts determination, alertness, and patience. And it seems she's mastered the formula, as she slides head first into any obstacle she faces, whether it be the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race (she's competed in 34 races and currently holds the fastest time ever recorded by a woman), her public battle with breast cancer, or a natural disaster that destroyed her home in Willow, Alaska.
We recently paid a visit to Jonrowe and got the rundown on the challenges and pitfalls that have shaped her life and career, as well as how she mastered the fine art of mushing. We got to see her 52-plus dog kennel and the house she fought hard to rebuild after the 2015 Sockeye fire. Check out our full interview and see how this dog-whisperer's relentlessness has helped her withstand everything from the cold Alaskan temps to a life-threatening illness.
Advertisement