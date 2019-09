DeeDee Jonrowe is tough. Like, really tough. For starters, the self-proclaimed adrenaline junkie has engrained herself in a sport that requires equal parts determination, alertness, and patience. And it seems she's mastered the formula, as she slides head first into any obstacle she faces, whether it be the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race (she's competed in 34 races and currently holds the fastest time ever recorded by a woman), her public battle with breast cancer, or a natural disaster that destroyed her home in Willow, Alaska. " itemprop="description"/> DeeDee Jonrowe is tough. Like, really tough. For starters, the self-proclaimed adrenaline junkie has engrained herself in a sport that requires equal parts determination, alertness, and patience. And it seems she's mastered the formula, as she slides head first into any obstacle she faces, whether it be the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race (she's competed in 34 races and currently holds the fastest time ever recorded by a woman), her public battle with breast cancer, or a natural disaster that destroyed her home in Willow, Alaska. "/> DeeDee Jonrowe is tough. Like, really tough. For starters, the self-proclaimed adrenaline junkie has engrained herself in a sport that requires equal parts determination, alertness, and patience. And it seems she's mastered the formula, as she slides head first into any obstacle she faces, whether it be the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race (she's competed in 34 races and currently holds the fastest time ever recorded by a woman), her public battle with breast cancer, or a natural disaster that destroyed her home in Willow, Alaska. "/>