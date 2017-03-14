R29 Features
How One Woman Is Changing Plus-Size Visibility

Laura stages a photo shoot to change the mainstream's perceptions of plus-size women, showing that they can be sexy and desirable if given more visibility.

Take a walk down a billboard-filled street, pick up a magazine, turn on the TV, or watch a movie, and witness one of the most elaborate vanishing acts of all time: In the United States, 67% of women wear a size 14 and above, but these women make up less than 2% of the images we see in media. And when they are seen, it’s rarely a fair portrait — they're almost never portrayed as sexy.
But this doesn't reflect my reality. I am confident; I am sexy; and I am plus size. I wear what I want, regardless of my size, and I don't hesitate to post sexy pictures on my Instagram. However, combatting societal body negativity takes more than just individual self-love. Studies suggest that seeing body diversity more often can actually make people more likely to consider larger bodies more aspirational and attractive. So I created a photo project to show New Yorkers how sexy plus-size women can be — by presenting them with steamy, intimate scenarios featuring one sexy plus-size woman: me. In the video above, I project the aforementioned photos on New York City buildings in major intersections and talk to the people on the street about what they think.
