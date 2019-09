How One Woman Is Changing Plus-Size Visibility

But this doesn't reflect my reality. I am confident; I am sexy; and I am plus size. I wear what I want , regardless of my size, and I don't hesitate to post sexy pictures on my Instagram . However, combatting societal body negativity takes more than just individual self-love. Studies suggest that seeing body diversity more often can actually make people more likely to consider larger bodies more aspirational and attractive. So I created a photo project to show New Yorkers how sexy plus-size women can be — by presenting them with steamy, intimate scenarios featuring one sexy plus-size woman: me. In the video above, I project the aforementioned photos on New York City buildings in major intersections and talk to the people on the street about what they think.