Confession: I’m a new convert to the rotating-closet life everyone (including my mom) has joined in on — all singing the praises of curating your work and play looks without overcrowding your closet. I always understood the appeal but never fully saw where myself and my style fit into it.
Enter: Gwynnie Bee. This size-inclusive rental service caters to a major range of body types without sacrificing style to do it. While other boxes mix in a hodgepodge of products curated to match your taste, body, and interests based off of a questionnaire, Gwynnie Bee allows YOU to create the ultimate online closet experience. You can literally update all your workwear without the risk of receiving a box of clothes you’d never pick for yourself.
Now that the warm weather is here, I’m filling up my virtual closet with the site's latest offerings — adjusting and tinkering my selections as my preferences change over time. And that is, simply, why this service has changed my mind. Your style will always change. You will always change. Fashion will always change. This subscription moves with you instead of boxing you in. Ahead, see my springtime picks that make fashion fun again.