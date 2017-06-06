I Went On A Date With A Male Escort & Asked Him About Sex

When you log onto Cowboys4Angels, you can take your pick of the shirtless escorts ( er, cowboys), pick a date, and then enter your credit card number for a night catered solely to your interests. Yes, your interests. No texting during your date, no complaining, no general fuckboy behavior, and no attachments. By the end of the night, I realized that this was one of the most powerful moments in my dating life. I knew what I wanted, I went for it, and I didn't apologize for being me. I negotiated the terms of the relationship and made it what I wanted. What's so bad about that?