I Went On A Date With A Male Escort & Asked Him About Sex

I date a lot. This is not unusual for any single millennial with access to a smartphone and an app store. But even though I spend an inordinate amount of time swiping on OkCupid, Her, and Bumble, there was one thing I had never considered: paying for a date.
For one thing, escorts are expensive, and I could personally never imagine how the return on investment justified the price. What could I possibly get on a date with an escort that I couldn't from Tinder? Also, it was hard for me to shake the unfair societal stigma around these types of arrangements for both the escort and the client.
Then, I met Jax James, an escort with Cowboys4Angels, an exclusively straight male companion agency occupying an incredibly ripped section of internet real estate. And while we didn't reverse-Pretty Woman and fall madly in love, he did make me appreciate the type of service he offers.
When you log onto Cowboys4Angels, you can take your pick of the shirtless escorts ( er, cowboys), pick a date, and then enter your credit card number for a night catered solely to your interests. Yes, your interests. No texting during your date, no complaining, no general fuckboy behavior, and no attachments. By the end of the night, I realized that this was one of the most powerful moments in my dating life. I knew what I wanted, I went for it, and I didn't apologize for being me. I negotiated the terms of the relationship and made it what I wanted. What's so bad about that?
Without spoiling the date, I can say that I had a blast and I was truly charmed — and most of my preconceived notions were dead wrong. Watch the video above to see what happened on my date with Jax.
