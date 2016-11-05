3 Fragrances Perfect For The Winter Months

Your wardrobe isn't the only thing that begs for a seasonal change come fall — testing out a new fragrance when the weather turns chilly is a really fun way to try something new without overhauling your whole look. In the video, above, YouTuber Jenn Im goes through three winter scents that she'll be wearing during the cold-weather months ahead.
Not only does Im love a new scent to mark the season, but you can tell she loves a great bottle design, too. One of her picks is Lady Million by Paco Rabanne, which artfully rests on its side and is a beautiful addition to your dresser or vanity. Her other two picks? You'll have to press play to find out...
