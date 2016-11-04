This Shimmery Winter Smoky Eye Is Perfect For A Night Out

Laura Delarato
Now that cold weather is finally here in many parts of the country, deep, dark eyeshadows and holiday-ready party looks are calling our names. This winter-inspired makeup tutorial is a great place to start: It's a beginner's smoky eye that's crazy-easy to pull off. It makes sense, as YouTuber Jenn Im is phenomenal at creating on-trend DIYs with a few easy tricks.

What's more, this look can be done quickly: Jenn uses foolproof jumbo eye pencils and broad strokes of her brush — all easy to manipulate. Her cat-eye technique is all about the baby-strokes of a felt-tip eyeliner pen, and adding some glitz to the inner corners to make her eyes really stand out. The fake lashes are optional; all you have to do is top with a few coats of your favorite black mascara.

Follow along with Jenn Im as she shows you her signature makeup routine for sweater weather.
