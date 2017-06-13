3 Simple — But SO Pretty — Hairstyles Using Just One Thing

The bobby pin could easily be named the great hair equalizer: It's affordable, works on every hair texture, and most of us already have a few lying around. But the humble pin has a secret talent — and no, we're not talking about its tried-and-true disappearing act. We're referring to a simple layering technique that elevates a plain ol' bobby pin into a bonafide fashion accessory.
To show you just what we mean our Refinery29 staffers demonstrate three ways to enhance your bobby pin game using the simple technique above. Whether you prefer a starburst, a chevron pattern, or a pearl-embellished bobby, you can create a bespoke look in a flash. The best part? These styles are truly perfect for the person who doesn't change their hairstyle often, since it breathes new life into any look.
Press play above to watch us give this tiny beauty tool a big style makeover.
Advertisement