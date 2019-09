Kristen Stewart Is So Over Labeling Sexuality & Relationships

But Stewart's resistance to being labeled in the press was as much about other people as herself. She wanted to let young people know that it's okay to be grappling with your sexuality. "I didn’t want to fuck with other people... I didn’t want to be this example: It’s so easy. I don’t want it to seem like it was stupid for them to have a hard time." Today, she's happy to have photographers snap shots of her with reported girlfriend SoKo because she wants her young fans to see them. "That’s really important to me," she says. “I’m not hiding shit."