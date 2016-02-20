Who Is Kristen Stewart Shading In This Interview?

Kristen Stewart is never one to hold her tongue. The actress had some decidedly un-PC opinions about the Hollywood wage gap and is now wading into a full-on war waged against celebrities who do not meet her standards.
In an article and photoshoot with AnOther magazine, Stewart let loose some serious profanity when describing how she thought fame ought to work.
“People who are interested in selling a life as if it's a comic book story?” Stewart told the magazine. “It's just money, money, money, money. It's just bullshit distraction, and a lot of people make a lot of money on that, because we wanna get distracted.”
We wonder who she could possibly be talking about. Could it be a certain family dynasty that’s on one scripted and myriad “unscripted” shows? Or could it be Stewart herself, who came to fame starring in a film series about sparkly vampires. (Helps to remember where you came from.)
She also acknowledges her penchant to put her foot in her mouth with some regularity. “I fuck up a lot," she says, "But it never stops. The work never stops. 'One more time with feeling. Do it again, do it again. Oh, you think you fucked up? You don't think that was good enough? Sweet, do it again, do it again, do it again.'”
And what does Stewart want most in the world?
“I wish I could dance like nobody was watching. I danced the other night and it felt so fuckin’ good. And it’s so not like me. I envy people like that so much. I’m pretty physical, but I really need to let myself go. Honestly, I just wish I could fuckin’ dance more. That’s all.”
So there you have it. Less fake people and more dancing. It’s weird that Kristen Stewart, who — again — is famous because of her role in a Mormon marriage parable, is now an unvarnished truth-teller against the celebrity establishment.
Keep it coming, Kristen.
