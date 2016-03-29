Kristen Stewart's Alleged Girlfriend SoKo Also Went On A Date With Robert Pattinson

Unless you're a Twilight fanatic, it's probably been a minute since you've thought about Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson dating. But it's time to drudge up that forgotten romance because there is now a connection to Stewart's current rumored relationship. And this dating overlap proves just how small the dating pool is in Hollywood.
For the past few weeks, Stewart has been seen out with French musician, singer, and actress Stéphanie Sokolinski, more commonly known by her stage name SoKo. Well, in an interview uncovered from a year ago, she apparently also went on a date with Pattinson when she first moved to Los Angeles.
Talk about a small world.
SoKo explained the situation in an interview with the music blog A Music Blog, Yea? In the interview, SoKo was asked what it was like moving to L.A., and if she knew anyone. She said she didn't, "just one person, a photographer I had worked with for Vogue." But, as a risk-taker, she says, she wasn't nervous or anxious about the move.
"Yeah, it was the best thing ever!" she said. "Three nights in, I went out and met a girl who was like ‘Hey, I like your music, I work for a label and we would love to sign you. Where are you staying, do you need a place to stay?’ and I was like ‘Yeah I do’ That same night I had a blind date with Robert Pattinson!"
SoKo also said she ended up in L.A. after she had a dream that she needed to live there. And it seems like it all worked out. "I love it!," she said in the interview. "It was 100% what I was supposed to do, and that's just because of a dream!"
Recently, SoKo also all but confirmed her relationship status with Stewart while promoting her new art project and zine, Sextagram, in which she printed all the DM's she got on Instagram into a zine.
In a recent interview with W Magazine, when asked how she would phrase a date invitation through a DM, SoKo said she doesn't have plans to do that anytime soon. "I think if I was in the need of doing that right now, I would totally be able to come up with something," she told W. "But I’m very, very, very in love and very happy in a relationship, so I don’t have that urge."
She also said she and Stewart did not meet online (which makes sense as Stewart is not big on social media.) SoKo called their initial meeting "very OG." The two have been photographed together multiple times now in both Paris and Los Angeles.
Meanwhile, Pattinson still seems to be dating singer and performer FKA Twigs.
