Refinery29 & TNT's Shatterbox Series Hits Screens For International Women's Day & HERE's How You can Watch
In 2018 Refinery29 partnered with TNT to create a slate of short films all directed by women — and now they're hitting your TV screens in celebration of International Women's Day. The short films, which run about 75 minutes in total, are also available across numerous platforms on Roku, Amazon, Apple TV, Xbox One, and TNT's website. The films originally premiered at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.
The Shatterbox Anthology is Refinery29's effort to promote women in the film industry, which is still mostly dominated by men. In 2017, only 11% of the top 250 films had women at the helm. To change this statistic, Refinery29 — in collaboration with TNT — put women at the charge of eight short films. Most of these directors are first-timers; women who might not have otherwise had the opportunity to take on a movie of their own. Ahead, get to know the eight movies that appear in the 2018 Shatterbox anthology and find out how to tune-in to celebrate them.