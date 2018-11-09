The Top Women-Helmed Flicks Making Waves This Film Festival Season

The 21st SCAD Savannah Film Festival was a hot spot for celebrities and directors on their award season tour. In addition to checking out future award contenders, the festival’s diverse programming included 35% female directors, a silver lining of improvement comparative to the industry figure of 8% of female top film directors in 2017.
With more women behind the camera, Hollywood’s storytelling is on its way to showcasing a better range of narratives, more complex characters, and better representation on screen. The films have also received high praise from critics and audiences alike.
Here are some top SCAD Festival films to watch out during festival season, and the powerhouse women behind them.
Destroyer
Director: Karyn Kasuma
December 25
Kusama is a veteran storyteller, with 18 years of directorial work under her belt on both features and high-profile series (Billions, Masters of Sex). Her latest work presents as a modern noir crime drama, centering around an almost unrecognizable Nicole Kidman as disheveled Los Angeles cop Erin Bell, who is forced to confront her tragic past when the leader of a gang she was formerly undercover with re-emerges.
On shaping the complexity of Nicole’s character Kusama revealed to Refinery29, “I’m really interested in transgressive characters and people who sometimes communicate their truest self not by being polite but by being impolite, and that’s definitely what this character is operating within. She’s challenging. She’s conflicted. She’s difficult in many ways and I think I find that very real and I’m drawn to those characters because I see them in some way in myself.”
Free Solo
Co-director: Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi
Now in theaters
This Nat Geo blockbuster documentary feature takes the viewer through a chronicle of peril as rock climber Alex Honnold attempts to achieve the impossible, free climbing the world’s most famous rock, the 3,200-foot El Capitan in Yosemite Park. For those of you unfamiliar with climbing terms, free climbing is when you ascend the rock without any equipment or harness, an activity that gives most an anxiety attack and vertigo just thinking about. Now, imagine being Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi directing this film on the ground alongside life partner Jimmy Chin, as each moment of footage could end in disaster with the wrong step or loose hold. Vasarhelyi and Chinn execute this masterfully, weaving in a deeper psychological narrative with Honnold’s personal life and his unwavering itch for greatness, alongside breathtaking shots. Vasarhelyi has made a career in directing adventure-driven documentaries with her work and life partner Chin, though she divulged to the Wonder Woman Panel at SCAD Savannah Film Festival that this was her most challenging professional feat yet. Speaking to the intensity of their production, she noted, “Even if Alex was on the ground, the day wasn’t over until hours later when the crew went home because they were also dangling all over the mountain filming with ropes. Oh and we had my 3-year-old and infant on set!”
Tomorrow
Director: Martha Pinson
This upcoming British drama starring Stephen Fry, Stuart Brennan, and Sophie Kennedy Clark centers around a soldier returning home from war battling PTSD while balancing an enigmatic new friend and attempting to live a normal life. Produced by Martin Scorsese, it first premiered at Seneca Film Festival before showcasing at SCAD Savannah FF. This is Pinson’s first feature, and it has already received glowing praise, winning the SCAD Savannah Film Festival Jury Award for best Narrative Feature.
Spare Room
Director: Jenica Bergere
To help make ends meet, a young widow (Skyler Samuels) caring for her brother with Down syndrome rents what used to be her mother's room to a mysterious veteran suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. Soon their past and present become mysteriously intertwined, and the fallout unravels in a compelling and complex character drama.
Director Jenica Bergere said in a directors statement, “Spare Room is a film about redemption and love. The script came to me during one of the lowest points in my life. My 4-month-old daughter was hospitalized with life-threatening bacterial meningitis, and I was fighting with health insurance companies and feeling alone because my husband was out of the country for work in a remote location and unable to get home. Despite it all, nursing my baby to life while staring into her face, the only thing that mattered was…. love. Pure love. Love of family.”
One Cambodian Family Please, For My Pleasure
Director: A,M. Lukas
One Cambodian Family Please, For My Pleasure, directed by A.M. Lukas, is part of Refinery29’s very own female-helmed Shatterbox series. Following earlier festival premieres at Toronto International Film Festival and Crested Butte Film Festival, the short snagged the Jury Award at this year’s 2018 SCAD Savannah Film Festival.
The narrative stars Emily Mortimer as a Czechoslovakian refugee who yearns to adopt a family of Cambodian refugees and provide them a better life in Fargo, ND. Watch the trailer and check out season two in partnership with TNT here.
