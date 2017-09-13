Angelina Jolie Says She Never Expected To Be Well-Liked

Jolie definitely knows that she's viewed as icy or inscrutable. "I never expect to be the one that everybody understands or likes. And that’s O.K., because I know who I am, and the kids know who I am," she tells the Times, of her public persona, versus the more "relatable" Brad Pitt. Her children help keep her grounded, and she also views them as her equals. "They really help me so much. We’re really such a unit. They’re the best friends I’ve ever had. Nobody in my life has ever stood by me more." Her kids even helped decorate their new Los Feliz home, and she explained that they have an agreement: "not everyone can agree on everything, but you have to try to like it if you don’t hate it. If you do hate it, you can overrule."