Angelina Jolie Is Ready To Return To Acting

Jolie directed, co-wrote, and produced First They Killed My Father: A Daughter of Cambodia Remembers, which premiered at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado over the weekend . "Right now, I don’t have anything to direct that I feel passionate about like [First They Killed My Father], so I’ll do some acting," Jolie told The Hollywood Reporter . "I’ve taken over a year off now, because of my family situation, to take care of my kids."