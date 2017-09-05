Angelina Jolie Is Ready To Return To Acting

Angelina Jolie took a yearlong break from acting after her split from Brad Pitt, but she's ready to get back in front of the camera.
Jolie directed, co-wrote, and produced First They Killed My Father: A Daughter of Cambodia Remembers, which premiered at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado over the weekend. "Right now, I don’t have anything to direct that I feel passionate about like [First They Killed My Father], so I’ll do some acting," Jolie told The Hollywood Reporter. "I’ve taken over a year off now, because of my family situation, to take care of my kids."
Following her highly publicized divorce, Jolie prioritized spending time with her six children. But now she's ready to pursue some longstanding film projects, including a sequel to the 2014 hit Maleficent, a feminist re-telling of Sleeping Beauty.
"Maleficent, we’re working on, most likely. And I look forward to having some fun with that," Jolie told The Hollywood Reporter. "Cleopatra, there is a script. There’s a lot of different things floating around. But I haven’t committed."
The Oscar winner added that she would love to eventually focus solely on directing, but she's not taking any of her success for granted. "At some point, I'll probably just direct. If I'm allowed to. But you just don't know if you can have a career as a director," Jolie told the outlet. "You don't know how things are going to be received."
In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Jolie opened up about the emotional toll of her divorce. "Sometimes maybe it appears I am pulling it all together," she said. "But really I am just trying to get through my days. I don’t enjoy being single. It’s not something I wanted. There’s nothing nice about it. It’s just hard."
