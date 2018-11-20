SHATTERBOX (FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION)

When news of the Cambodian genocide hits, a Czechoslovakian refugee (Emily Mortimer) reaches out to the Lutheran Refugee Service in hopes of welcoming a family like hers to a new life in Fargo. Based on a true story from writer-director A.M. Lukas, the film offers an earnest and poignant narrative around resettlement and achieving the American dream. To date, One Cambodian Family Please For My Pleasure has competed in 13 festivals to acclaim, including Edmonton International Film Festival’s Grand Jury Award for Best Live Action Short Film, Rhode Island International Film Festival’s First Prize for Best Screenplay, and SCAD Savannah Film Festival’s Jury Award for Best Screenwriting.