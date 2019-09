Having All-Women Presenters At The SAG Awards Isn't The Solution

Honoring women at a time where they are starting to lead the charge for change is a noble idea. And indeed, many of the women who took the stage last night used their platform to bring awareness to both #MeToo and the Time's Up initiative. But in practice, it kind of takes the onus off men to learn how to talk about issues that also concern them. Merely two weeks after the Golden Globes, when everyone was so proud to promote their activism, only a handful of stragglers were seen sporting Time's Up pins on the red carpet. Except for one question aimed at Alison Brie about her brother-in-law, James Franco, talk mostly turned back towards old standbys like clothes and celebrities other celebrities were most excited to fame out with that night. It was almost as if the pressure was off, because hey, women were presenting. What more do you expect?