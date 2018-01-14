Update: Michelle Williams released a statement, through her representatives, on Mark Wahlberg and WME's donation.
"Today isn’t about me. My fellow actresses stood by me and stood up for me, my activist friends taught me to use my voice, and the most powerful men in charge, they listened and they acted. If we truly envision an equal world, it takes equal effort and sacrifice. Today is one of the most indelible days of my life because of Mark Wahlberg, WME and a community of women and men who share in this accomplishment. Anthony Rapp, for all the shoulders you stood on, now we stand on yours," Williams said, as reported by Deadline.
This story was originally published on January 13, 2018.
Actor Mark Wahlberg is doing the unfathomable. He's addressing two major issues impacting women globally: sexual harassment and the pay gap. Days after it was reported that his All The Money In The World costar, Michelle Williams, was paid peanuts ($1000) in comparison to his salary ($1.5 million) to reshoot scenes, he’s decided to make a large charitable gesture.
The star pledged to donate $1.5 million to the #TimesUp legal fund in Williams' name, according to Deadline.
In a statement, Wahlberg said, “Over the last few days my reshoot fee for ‘All The Money in the World’ has become an important topic of conversation. I 100% support the fight for fair pay and I’m donating the $1.5 million to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund in Michelle Williams’ name.”
After news of sexual assault allegations against Kevin Spacey surfaced last year, director Ridley Scott made the unprecedented decision: to expunge Spacey from his latest film, All The Money In The World, and recast him ASAP.
At the time, Scott’s decision to reshoot the scenes with the film’s stars was well-received. Though, after news of Williams’ meager payout in comparison with Wahlberg made headlines earlier this week, fans were incensed. Ridley’s decision to recast Spacey was somewhat undermined by another major issue plaguing Hollywood: the pay gap.
In light of #MeToo, #TimesUp, and other issues impacting women, minorities, and the LGBTQ community working in Hollywood, many have noticed that Hollywood's male populous has been overwhelmingly mum.
While Wahlberg’s donation is a step in the right direction, how wonderful it would’ve been had the two stars been paid equally and Wahlberg donated to #TimesUp in his own name, simply because it was the right thing to do.
