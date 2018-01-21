How To Watch The All-Female Presenters At This Weekend's SAG Awards

This past December, in the midst of #MeToo but before the rallying call of Time's Up, the Screen Actors Guild Awards made an unprecedented announcement: For the first time, all presenters at the 2018 ceremony, taking place tonight, will be female.
Host Kristen Bell will lead the broadcast (she is the first host ever), which executive producer Kathy Connell told the Hollywood Reporter is meant to serve as "a unifying salute to women who have been very brave." A number of notable women will be joining Bell onstage, including Emma Stone, Halle Berry, and Lupita Nyong'o. Although Oprah unfortunately won't be receiving an award and delivering another rousing speech, there likely will be no shortage of powerful words spoken at the event.
What is less clear is whether best actor nominee James Franco will attend the awards, though it is speculated that he will. Franco, who has been involved in recent controversial allegations, was not at the Critics' Choice Awards.
The awards portion of the show, which honors only performers including best ensemble, will kick off at 8 p.m. If you have a cable subscription, you can tune in to TBS or TNT to watch all the award action unfold.
You can also access either channel by signing up for Sling TV Orange ($20/month), DirecTV Now ($35/month), or Hulu Live ($39.99/month). If you don't already subscribe to one of these services, you can sign up for a free trial and cancel after the SAG awards to avoid monthly fees. However, it's worth keeping in mind that you'll probably want access to one of those services again come March 4, when the Oscars will air on ABC.
