"One of our mandates when we were crewing up was that we always considered an equal number of women and men for all of our positions. But it was really important to me that I work with a female [director of photography]. Because this is the story of a young woman, and she goes through a lot of deep, emotional experiences, and I really wanted it to be directed and shot through a female lens. When I met with Ashley [Connor], her understanding of adolescence, and that female insecurity, and the tiny moments of vulnerability that you understand and pick up on as a woman in a different way, more than you would growing up as a man. To me, it just reaffirmed by commitment to having a woman behind the lens, in that I knew that she would be able to capture those moments as they happened, and understand them. In the end, it just turned out that over 60% of our crew were women, and all of our key creative (production designer, costume designer, hair and makeup, editor) were all women. I think that created this beautiful energy on set. This is a film that is really about empowering young women to claim their place in spaces that are traditionally thought of as being a boy’s club, and it was nice to see the women working on the film behind the scenes, also claiming their space in an industry that is dominated by men."