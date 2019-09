It's that kind of attention to detail — left out, not from ill will, but simply because it didn't occur to the male writers — that underscores the need for more female directors when it comes to helming projects about women. Cannon's no stranger to the genre, having earned her chops as a writer and producer on 30 Rock, New Girl and the Pitch Perfect franchise. Still, as one of three women helming a studio movie in 2018 (Ava Duvernay and Jennifer Yuh Nelson are the two others), the pressure was on. "I'm still shocked that the movie got made, and that I directed it, and it's coming out," she joked. But on a more serious note, Cannon has some very high expectations to contend with, even in the aftermath of Wonder Woman 's massive box office success in 2017. A woman directing an R-rated movie about teenage girls having sex is still too rare an occurrence — if it flops, who knows how much that will set progress back.