2018 is poised to be an exciting year for movies directed by women. With A Wrinkle in Time, out March 9, Ava DuVernay is making history as the first woman of color director to helm a live-action movie with a budget exceeding $100 million. And in April, Lynne Ramsay's You Were Never Really Here follows a hired assassin on a brutal and intense mission. Ever since Patty Jenkins directed the top-grossing movie of 2017 (looking at you, Wonder Woman), the possibilities for women directors in Hollywood seemed boundless.
Still, the statistics about women in film can be disheartening. In 2016, women directed only 7% of the top 250 movies of the year — a 2% decline from 2015. That's why we we're giving these up-and-coming women directors a shout-out. These are the next Ava DuVernays and Lynne Ramsays; the first and second-time directors who are poised to shake up the movie industry — and fight those statistics.
And, frankly speaking, their 2018 projects look awesome. Get ready to learn these women's names — you'll be hearing them frequently.
Pictured: Kay Cannon
